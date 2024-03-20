Even before RIIZE debuted in September 2023, the K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment has come under fire for multiple controversies. From plastic surgery allegations to dating scandals, we broke down all of the accusations here. Keep reading for a guide to all of RIIZE’s alleged scandals.

RIIZE debuted on September 4, 2023, with the single album Get a Guitar, and consists of members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee and Anton.

One of the group’s first scandals came prior to their debut, after the members of RIIZE were accused of “big company” favoritism.

ICYMI, there are several “big” K-pop companies which include SM, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and HYBE Labels. As a larger label, groups under these companies have more access to opportunities and resources to succeed.

In August 2023, it was revealed they were the newest ambassadors and models for the brand MUSINSA just one month before their debut. Following the announcement, internet users said it was another instance of “big company privilege” — as the band hadn’t even debuted yet and were already nabbing partnerships.

Another scandal RIIZE has faced since their debut was Seunghan’s, after his private photos were leaked online. The photos in question appeared to be couple pictures of the Korean idol and an unknown woman, causing uproar by netizens on social media. The backlash caused SM to announce the indefinite hiatus of Seunghan on November 22, 2023.

“Seunghan sincerely regrets disappointing the team, the members and fans with the issues surrounding his private life that have been spreading across online communities,” SM Entertainment said in a statement at the time, while revealing the singer’s hiatus.

“I am fully aware of the damage that my imprudent actions have caused,” Seunghan said in a handwritten letter. “I truly regret my actions. I want to apologize to the fans and RIIZE members who had supported me.”

Since being on hiatus, fans of RIIZE have demanded Seunhan’s return. The K-pop star’s name has been a trending term on X nearly every day since his exit, with fans exclaiming that “RIIZE is 7 members.”

On top of all that, RIIZE found themselves in the middle of another dating scandal, this time with member Anton, in March 2024 — after netizens claimed he had a girlfriend.

Following RIIZE’s multiple controversies, SM released a statement on social media in March 2024.

“There continues to be false misinformation about RIIZE members, as well as malicious comments that attack, insult, and harass the members,” the company wrote. “All the actions listed above are defamatory and are crimes. We are currently aware of these crimes and are collecting evidence, and will press charges so that these criminals are punished by law. We will not forgive and will pursue the furthest extent of the law.”

“We ask that you are aware that these actions are also crimes punishable by law, and hope that you do not participate in these crimes,” they continued. “We would like to thank all of those who love RIIZE. We will continue to do our best to protect our artists.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the scandals that have risen against RIIZE.

