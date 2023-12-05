RIIZE is a ~rising~ K-pop boy group! The 7-member band debuted under SM Entertainment in 2023, and includes several K-pop stars who were members of SM’s other boy group, NCT. Keep reading for details on RIIZE.

Who Are RIIZE?

RIIZE debuted on September 4, 2023, with the single album Get a Guitar, and consists of members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton.

RIIZE’s name was created by combining “Rise,” meaning “growth”, and “Realize”, meaning “a team that grows together and realizes dreams.”

Prior to RIIZE, members Shotaro and Sungchan previously debuted in SM’s boy group, NCT, being unveiled as part of the lineup in October 2020. After being active in NCT for three years, SM announced that Shotaro and Sungchan would leave the band in May 2023 to join the lineup for RIIZE.

“All of the RIIZE members are very much devoted to their work as artists in a variety of ways, with many members being able to create choreography and write lyrics,” Anton said in an interview with Consequence in September 2023. “As I am actively pursuing music production as well, I believe having a team where all of the members actively give input into the creative processes is what makes RIIZE so exciting.”

Did Seunghan Leave RIIZE?

On November 22, 2023, SM announced that Seunghan would be put on indefinite hiatus due to controversial pictures and videos from his past that went viral online.

“Seunghan sincerely regrets disappointing the team, the members and fans with the issues surrounding his private life that have been spreading across online communities,” SM Entertainment said in a statement at the time, while revealing the singer’s hiatus.

“I am fully aware of the damage that my imprudent actions have caused,” Seunghan said in a handwritten letter. “I truly regret my actions. I want to apologize to the fans and RIIZE members who had supported me.”

However, SM Entertainment warned that those spreading false rumors or fabricating videos of Seunghan will be subject to legal measures by the agency. The company also reported to have found the person who first leaked the photos and videos and will be pressing charges against the perpetrator.

“[The photos] have been manipulated and edited to mislead the audience,” they wrote. “The perpetrator created nonexistent online chats to spread lies and damage the artist’s reputation […] We are looking to take legal action against defamation, cyber bullying, blackmail and more.”

It’s important to note that Seunghan’s indefinite hiatus does not mean that he is dropping out of RIIZE, but will be taking a break from the band’s ongoing activities.

