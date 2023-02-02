Remember when Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner dated? What a time to be alive! The pair met while on the set of Valentine’s Day in 2009 and had a sweet, short-lived romance, which left us with one of Taylor’s sweetest love songs “Back to December.” Keep reading for a complete timeline of their relationship.

The songstress and Twilight actor dated for several months in the fall of 2009. However, they called it quits that December. “He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They decided they were better as friends.”

Following their split, the Grammy-winning singer dropped her album Speak Now in 2010, including the track “Back to December,” which the singer and actor have acknowledged is about their relationship.

The lyrics address Lautner’s “tan skin” and “sweet smile,” their “beautiful times” in the summer of 2009 and realizing she “loved” him that fall.

“It’s almost word-for-word. It is a song and a conversation that needed to happen because I don’t want to hurt people,” she told USA Today of the track at the time. “If you unintentionally do so, you’ve got to make that better. I feel so comfortable singing about these details and these relationships and listing times, dates, details, names. But when it comes to an interview and they say, ‘Are you dating this person?’ or ‘Did you date this person?’ or ‘What’s your current relationship status?’ I suddenly feel very shy.”

Most recently, Lautner spoke about his ex-girlfriend in a video from his podcast “The Squeeze,” which he hosts with his now-wife, Taylor Dome. In the Tik Tok, Dome asked Lautner, “If you could go back to one moment in your life, what moment would that be and what would you say to yourself?”

“Probably the 2009 VMAs, when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit,” he said, causing his wife to fall back in surprise and say, “I’m deceased.”

Scroll through the gallery below to relive Taylor and Taylor’s relationship and breakup timeline (Taylor’s version).

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.