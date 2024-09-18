After Demi Lovato‘s documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, was released in 2017, fans saw a whole lot of honesty coming from the songstress. She opened up about her past and her addiction struggle but fans also saw some of the ‘rock bottom’ situations she went through. Namely, when she punched her back up dancer, Alex Welch, on a plane in 2010. It was a huge ordeal, obviously, and Demi chatted with Extra about what it’s like seeing this footage seven years later.

She said of seeing everything play out on screen, “It wasn’t painful to relive it, it just was, sometimes it’s a little bit like, I wish I didn’t do that, but I take full responsibility for it in this film.” She wasn’t lying either, she owns up to it hardcore and reveals more details to the story than ever before.

Demi starts off by saying, “I was in Colombia, I was on the Camp Rock 2 tour, and I invited a bunch of people to dinner – my band and my background dancers. I paid for all the alcohol, somebody ended up getting weed, I was on Adderall and we had trashed the hotel. The hotel was like threatening us, they went to some of the dancers and asked what had happened and I think they told on me for using Adderall.”

For reference, Adderall is typically a medication that is prescribed to someone with ADHD. This patient should use this medication responsibly after consulting with a doctor. Demi is trying to explain here that she was not using an Adderall prescription that had been given to her by a doctor which, in that case, can make the drug very dangerous.

She continued, “Somebody told Kevin Jonas Sr. and Phil [McIntyre] and my dad. I was very upset. I couldn’t believe that it happened. Now it was out that I was on Adderall. The next day I was in a lot of trouble. I remember going to Kevin Sr. and saying, ‘Listen, I want to thank whoever told on me because I know they were just worried about me and you know, I just really want to know who told you.’ And I manipulated him into telling me who it was and he said it was Shorty [Alex Welch]. Shorty and I had been really close through Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 so when he said Shorty I remember thinking, ‘I’m about to beat this bitch up.’”

Demi said, “She had already boarded the plane. I just went up to her and it was like a blur. Everyone was freaking out. I just remember going and sitting down.”

The next question everyone has is, where exactly did this backup dancer, Alex Welch, end up? Is she still dancing? Does she keep in contact with Demi? How did everything get resolved between them? We at J-14 did a little bit of investigative work and found out that Alex IS still dancing and living a pretty awesome life.

But, let’s go back a bit. Alex spoke with People in the beginning of December 2010 and said, “To this day, I haven’t gotten an apology. I’ve heard nothing. That’s sad if you think that person is your friend.”

During the same interview, Alex recalled, “We were on the plane with the Jonases having this awesome time and I didn’t get a call or text from Demi or a, ‘Hey, you got a problem with me,’ nothing. And she walks up and punches me and literally walked away and got in her seat. No one should walk up and do that and brush it over, it’s not right.”

It’s important to note that Nick Jonas was there to witness at all, just like Alex said. In an interview with Billboard in 2016 he said when it all went down, he thought, “That we were going to get sued. I mean, it was bad. On top of losing a friend, we have seven dates left, it’s a big production, people are expecting to see Demi and that’s not going to happen. I was angry, because a week before I pleaded with her to confide in me. We talked on the plane for two hours.” Demi revealed she never remembered talking to Nick.

It was reported that someone Demi’s inner circle said after the incident, “Demi hasn’t been able to call Alex because she is sequestered in treatment, but multiple efforts have been made to reach out to her.” Hmmm… so was this ever settled? Alex told People magazine at the end of December 2010 that things had been smoothed over.

“I’m happy. We came to an agreement and I’m ready to move on. I’m ready to start working again.” However, there were no details about what kind of settlement this exactly was. Thankfully, Alex was able to recover and find the strength to move on and continue doing what she loves. Fast forward to 2024 and Alex is thriving. We decided to take a look at her Instagram page just to see what she’s really up to.

She is still dancing with her crew, Beat Freaks. She’s also a full-time pilates instructor now and is living in California.

On top of that, she’s a mother now! She married Nathan Reyes in 2023, and they couple welcomed a baby boy named Raymond Paul Reyes nearly a year later.

It’s safe to say that her and Demi’s friendship basically fizzled out after the brawl. There’s no evidence of either of the two speaking with each other publicly since then. Interestingly enough, Alex still follows Demi on Instagram. Demi does not follow Alex. Regardless, both have moved on and are doing the things that they love which is all that matters.

