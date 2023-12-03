Remember Jake T. Austin? The Disney Channel alum used to play Max Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, a.k.a. the little brother of Selena Gomez‘s character, Alex Russo. So, what has the actor been up to since his Disney days?

What Is Jake T. Austin Up to Now?

Following his stint on the Disney Channel, Jake landed his next major role in 2013, when he was cast as Jesus Foster in the ABC Family teen drama series The Fosters. However, he departed from the show after two seasons and was replaced by Noah Centineo in 2015.

“I’m honored to have been a part of such a groundbreaking series, but I personally want to let you know that my time on the show has come to an end,” he wrote in a statement on X at the time. “Thank you for letting me be a part of your family, it’s been a pleasure.”

Following The Fosters, he provided the voice for Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in the DC Comics animated direct-to-video 2016 film Justice League vs. Teen Titans, and competed on Dancing with the Stars that same year for season 23.

In October 2018, it was announced that Austin joined the cast of Adverse, a neo-noir thriller, which eventually premiered in February 2020.

As for his personal life, Austin divides his time between living in Los Angeles and New York, and has two dogs named Bogey and Beju.

During an interview with Flaunt Magazine, the former Disney star discussed how he struggled around the same time he decided to leave The Fosters, saying he fell into “the trap of being in Hollywood, running with the wrong crowd, making some bad choices and also not taking the work seriously.”

The Wizards actor also explained that his break from acting shortly after The Fosters, was beneficial for his behavioral issues, saying that being replaced “was probably the best thing that could have happened to me, because it prevented me from getting too big for my britches and really prevented my behavior from getting worse.”

Now, Jake books occasional voice acting jobs and gets involved in philanthropic work with charities like The Boys & Girls Clubs of America, My Friend’s Place, and Hope for Paws.

