She’s not a Disney Channel darling anymore! Bridgit Mendler‘s rise to fame began when she starred as Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie from 2010 until 2014.

Prior to blowing up during her role on the fan-favorite series, the actress had a few other notable acting gigs. Her first appearance on the big screen was in a 2004 animated flick titled The Legend of Buddha. From there, Bridgit went on to make her Disney Channel debut in 2009 during an episode of Jonas titled “Wrong Song.” Just before becoming a Good Luck Charlie star, the actress had a recurring role in Wizards of Waverly Place as Justin Russo’s vampire girlfriend Juliet van Heusen.

Even after her Disney Channel days came to an end, Bridgit was still acting alongside some well-known stars from the network. In 2019, she and Ashley Tisdale starred in Netflix’s series Merry Happy Whatever. “Ashley’s been so great with being a big sister to me, so we’ve definitely had some great times to bond,” the blonde beauty told Parade in November 2019.

Aside from her acting career, Bridgit has also become known for her music. In October 2012, she released her debut album Hello My Name Is, which included songs like “Ready or Not” and “Hurricane.” Of course, fans can’t forget her iconic singing role in the Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth where she sang tons of tunes like “Somebody,” “More Than a Band” and more. During a March 2015 interview with TVLine, the songstress teased her second album, which was ultimately released as an EP titled Nemesis in November 2016.

“I feel like I’ve poured the most of myself of anything I’ve done into this project. That’s been a very therapeutic process,” Bridgit told MTV in September 2016 about the music which she hoped would share a “more well-rounded perspective” of who she was at that point in time. “You add layers to who you are, add different textures and colors. Maybe some are more dark and unfamiliar, but then that winds up being a new way we can know each other.”

Bridgit hasn’t released new music since the release of Nemesis, but that hasn’t stopped fans from gushing over her music. In March 2021, the singer’s name trended on Twitter as her followers shared their favorite songs. “Bridgit Mendler did not have to snap so hard with ‘Hurricane,'” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Bridgit Mendler could’ve had it all.”

Now, the Washington D.C. native is happily married to longtime love Griffin Cleverly, with whom she tied the knot in October 2019. Bridgit also enjoys the occasional Good Luck Charlie cast reunion — don’t we all! Scroll through our gallery to see the Disney Channel alum’s transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.