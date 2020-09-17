Fans may remember Mia Talerico as little Charlie Duncan from Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie, but the actress isn’t a baby anymore! The youngster turned 12 on Thursday, September 17, and boy do we feel old!

“May all your birthday wishes come true! In difficult times you have shown strength and resilience. You are so very kind and have a great attitude. Keep shining and keep smiling,” her family posted on Instagram in honor of her birthday.

As fans know, Mia’s claim to fame started when Good Luck Charlie premiered back in 2010 after four seasons the show came to a bittersweet end in 2014. The show also starred Bridgit Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Eric Allan Kramer and Jason Dolley.

To celebrate the former Disney Channel star, J-14 decided to do some investigating and we broke down exactly what Mia’s been up to since Good Luck Charlie came to an end. From the look of it, she’s accomplished a lot since her time on the Disney Channel show! Mia started her own YouTube channel where she’s racked up over 50,000 subscribers and even has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram! Scroll through our gallery to see what Mia’s been up to over the past few years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.