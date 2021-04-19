She’s back! Bridgit Mendler is officially teasing new music nearly four years after releasing three singles in 2017 and dropping her EP Nemesis in 2016.

In April 2021, she took to Twitter and shared two snippets from what appeared to be her upcoming tracks. Upon posting the song clips, Bridgit’s name started trending on Twitter with excitement from fans. Good Luck Charlie viewers may remember the blonde beauty from her Disney Channel days where she starred as Teddy Duncan in the fan-favorite series from 2010 until 2014. She also showcased her singing skills in the Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth in 2011.

As for her original music, to this day, fans are still obsessed with Bridgit’s tracks “Ready or Not” — which reached over 200 million views on YouTube in November 2020 — and “Hurricane.” Both songs were included on the blonde beauty’s 2012 debut album Hello My Name Is. Four years after her first record, the actress released Nemesis, which gave her a more mature sound. During an interview with MTV in September 2016, Bridgit explained that she wanted her second collection of songs to give listeners a “more well-rounded perspective” of who she is.

“I feel like I’ve poured the most of myself of anything I’ve done into this project. That’s been a very therapeutic process,” the Disney alum said at the time. “You add layers to who you are, add different textures and colors. Maybe some are more dark and unfamiliar, but then that winds up being a new way we can know each other.”

She continued, “I don’t feel like this is a right turn where I’m trying to run away from [my fans] … I’ve always been a shy person, and so saying what I really feel without holding something back — it’s hard because I don’t want to disappoint [or] rock the boat.”

After Nemesis was released, Bridgit continued her acting career while dropping a few one-off singles — like “Diving” and “Can’t Bring This Down” — in 2017. Along with her career in the entertainment world, she’s also studying to get her PhD in Philosophy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, per the university’s website and LinkedIn. The actress-turned-songstress has definitely come a long way since her days as a child actress, and from the sound of it, fans are going to get more from Bridgit in the near future!

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Bridgit’s upcoming music, including release date, tracklist and more.

