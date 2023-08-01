No, you’re not seeing triple! The Sturniolo triplets are everywhere these days, and we’re definitely not complaining. The siblings, which include identical triplets Chris, Matt and Nick, are famous YouTubers who often go viral on TikTok for their hilarious bickering, daily vlogs and overall likability. Keep reading to learn more about the rising stars.

Who Are the Sturniolo Triplets?

Born on August 1, 2003, the identical triplets (who are all Leos, by the way) are from Massachussetts, and graduated from Somerville High School in 2021. They have one older brother named Justin.

The brothers first started posting YouTube videos in October 2020 and have since created a solid fanbase, with over 5 million subscribers on the video platform. They drop new YouTube videos every Friday and Wednesday, and also have a podcast called “Cut the Cameras,” which streams on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Each brother has a certain role that they excel in. Chris is the creative one and often comes up with a lot of the video ideas and Nick is the one who produces and edits those videos. Matt, the quietest of the three, is happy to be there! “They know what I like more than myself,” he told Boston Magazine of his brothers in September 2022.

“The first 100k is the hardest to get,” Chris told the outlet on building YouTube views. “And then after that, it’s kind of like a rhythm. If you keep doing what you’re doing, posting as frequently as you want and producing the same content, it’ll increase itself.”

“We’re very consistent,” added Nick, “we haven’t missed [posting a video on] a Friday at 5:30 in, like, ever.”

Have the Sturniolo Triplets Gone on Tour?

The boys went on their first tour across the United States beginning in January 2023, which concluded just after a month. Each show on the tour began with a small talking portion and an individual meeting with each of the triplets, where they signed autographs, took pictures and gave hugs (we’re getting MagCon flashbacks).

After the triplets hit 5 million in July 2023, they posted about their excitement via Instagram. They wrote, “HOLY F–KING S–T! We hit 5 million thank you so much! We wake up everyday and continue to be shocked that there is even 1 person that wants to watch our videos let alone 5 million!”

