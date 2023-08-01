Wait, what?! Fans are convinced that Sadie Stanley and Madelyn Cline are related after seeing photos of the actresses side-by-side.

While it doesn’t appear that the Cruel Summer star and Outer Banks actress are *actually* sisters, that hasn’t stopped fans from manifesting that they appear in a movie together sometime soon.

Are Sadie Stanley and Madelyn Cline Sisters?

Sorry to disappoint, but these two Young Hollywood stars are not sisters. While they haven’t actually addressed speculation that they’re siblings, there seems to be no real relation between the two actresses. However, fans are dying for them to take the screen opposite one another in a future project.

“Somebody cast Sadie Stanley and Madelyn Cline as sisters rn,” one Twitter user wrote, alongside pictures of Sadie and Madelyn. Another added, “Sadie Stanley and Madelyn Cline actually need to be cast as sisters cause the resemblance is INSANE.”

A third person added, “Imagine Madelyn Cline and Sadie Stanley playing sisters in a horror movie.”

Even TikTok users have weighed in on their resemblance, with one user mentioning Sadie and Madelyn in a video titled, “Celebrities that should play siblings,” along with pictures of the pair. One social media user was quick to note that their “top lip” was the reason for all the sibling questions. But it’s safe to say the overall resemblance is kind of uncanny.

Is Madelyn Cline in ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2?

Madelyn was not in the second season of the Freeform show. When fans saw Sadie in the show’s starring role as Megan Landry, they were quick to speculate that it might be Madelyn. Clearly, that was not the case. However, the speculation that they were siblings was born.

“The actress lowkey looks like Madelyn Cline from Outer Banks in this clip,” one Twitter user wrote of a Cruel Summer scene. Another added, “Wait that’s not Madelyn Cline?!” while watching the show.

Does Sadie Stanley Have a Sister?

While Madelyn is not Sadie’s sister, the Kim Possible alum does have a twin in real life. Sophie Stanley is currently a student at the University of Southern California, per her Instagram bio, and is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She has shared multiple photos supporting her sister’s acting career over the years.

Sophie even referred to Sadie as “my queen” when attending the Cruel Summer season 2 premiere in June 2023.

