That’s a familiar face! Yes, Gavin Casalegno was in The Vampire Diaries for a brief role. The Summer I Turned Pretty star played a younger version of Ian Somerhalder, and fans discovered his appearance after the Prime Video series gained popularity.

Keep reading for details on who Gavin played in the show and more.

Was Gavin Casalegno in an Episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

Yes, the actor appeared on one episode of the show. Fans can see him in season 7, episode 7, titled “Mommie Dearest.”

Who Did Gavin Casalegno Play in ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

Gavin was Young Damon in the show. Yes, that Damon. Before Ian’s fan-favorite character turned into a vampire, he was a 12-year-old at dinner with his family in a flashback scene.

In the flashback, the young version of Damon was accused by his father of stealing money. Eventually Damon confessed to the stealing and his father burned him with a lit cigar. The brief moment was quick to go back to present day where the adult Damon and his brother, Stefan (Paul Wesley), were confronting their mother.

When reflecting on the past role, Gavin joked that The Vampire Diaries is similar to his The Summer I Turned Pretty love triangle.

“One of the previous projects I did was The Vampire Diaries, and I was Young Damon, so I’m basically legally bound to Team Damon. I was definitely Team Damon, I just liked that, I know it’s super similar to Conrad,” Gavin told Nerds of Color in July 2022. “I think in that stage of my life, when I was a lot younger, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Damon,’ but I’m like, ‘Yo, where is the respect for Stefan cause that guy was good through and through, all the way to the end, and Damon’s all like crazy!’ So, I was definitely team Damon growing up. As far as maturing now, I think I would have to switch it up, but I think that’s the beauty of it. It depends on what stage of life you’re in, I think the demographic and they’re all teenagers and young adults, and I think the stage of life switches weekly almost so sometimes it can be hard to decide like Conrad/Jeremiah, Damon/Stefan. That’s kind of what makes the show enjoyable to watch because you are always flipping it back and forth.”

