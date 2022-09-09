Gavin Casalegno might be most well-known for playing Jeremiah Fisher in Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, but you might be shocked to hear he’s been acting since he was 12 years old! His transformation from child star to now is quite something — keep reading to find out more.

The young actor, 23, has starred in Noah, Walker, Lone Star and played young Damon Salvadore in the popular CW show, Vampire Diaries! However, Gavin is *definitely* most known as Jeremiah in the Amazon series after it premiered in June 2022.

“I’ve been very blessed to be able to have been a part of other projects and obviously, there’s been good responses, but nothing like this,” he told The Nerds of Color in July 2022. “I mean, this essentially, like changed my life in the last week, it’s crazy. So it’s definitely overwhelming but also just such a treat and I’m so grateful for it.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of a love triangle between two brothers and one girl who are childhood best friends. The Noah star plays Jeremiah, brother to Conrad who is played by Christopher Briney, and one of the love interests of Belly, who is played by Lola Tung. TSITP is based off of the bestselling book series of the same name by author Jenny Han, who also served as producer and showrunner on the show.

“You know, what’s so interesting is I feel like Jeremiah was so similar to who I was,” he told The Nerds of Color.”So I found it to be really easy to kind of just jump into it, and really put myself back when I was like a teenager and be like, ‘Okay, this is how I felt, this is where I was. I love being the life of the party,’ but sometimes everyone has their own insecurities and I think like that was a really cool balance to find with Jeremiah.”

The show has been a whirlwind of success already, as season 2 of TSITP was even confirmed prior to the first season’s release! “To receive a second season pick up ahead of the premiere of season 1 is beyond my wildest dreams,” Jenny said in a statement following the news.

We can’t wait to see Gavin reprise his role of Jeremiah in season 2, but until then — scroll through our gallery to see Gavin’s complete photo transformation throughout the years.

