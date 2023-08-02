When it comes to family, Gavin Casalegno has a supportive one! The Summer I Turned Pretty star grew up in Texas with his parents and two siblings before becoming a star.

While he had tons of roles before making his June 2022 debut as Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the series — based on the book series by Jenny Han — allowed Gavin to have a deeper connection to his friends and family.

“I knew a lot of friends were big fans of the books, and so they were probably more excited than I was,” he shared with Cosmopolitan in June 2023. “I got to bounce ideas off them, and it just made it super fun. It made it a collaboration with all my friends and family.”

Who Are Gavin Casalegno’s Parents?

Gavin’s parents are named Allyson and Bryan Casalegno. The duo allowed their son to kick off his acting career at a young age.

“I always grew up going to church and a youth pastor told my mom that I had a lot of energy and I should try modeling. It went from that to my mom exploring it and looking at agencies,” Gavin told Daily Front Row in June 2022. “It kicked off when I was 4-years-old and I started doing commercials. It was so much fun and I wanted to do more of it. By age 11, I booked my first film and life was never the same after that. I had a thirst for film. It hasn’t stopped.”

Does Gavin Casalegno Have Siblings?

He has two siblings — a brother named Logan and sister named Ashlyn. Gavin is the eldest sibling of the three.

Following in her older brother’s footsteps, Ashlyn is also an aspiring actress with roles in Logan and Remnants of the Fallen, among others. Not to mention, Ashlyn has also shared photos of herself on The Summer I Turned Pretty set.

“Take me back to our season kick off BBQs and beachy days!” she wrote via Instagram in July 2023. “So excited and happy for all of you today!”

As for their sibling bond, Gavin referenced his sister while chatting with J-14 exclusively in June 2023 about his Bomb-Pop partnership.

“Bomb Pop has always been an ice pop that I have just grown up eating at my grandma’s house,” the actor gushed at the time of the brand, noting that it’s “close to [his] heart” and brings him “a lot of memories.” Gavin added, “Even when I gave my sister one yesterday, she was like, ‘This literally reminds me of days at grandma’s house.’”

