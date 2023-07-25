Starting off as a young star, Gavin Casalegno is no stranger to the spotlight! The actor has since become a household name thanks to his role as Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty series.

“Especially working with adults since I was 4 years old, I already was a little more mature for my age, but my more teenage self was just wanting to go have fun,” the actor shared during an interview with Shondaland in July 2023. “Like Jeremiah, I was a little bit of a people pleaser and know how to make people feel good and feel valued. I think that’s one of his most endearing qualities.”

Ahead of his breakout role in the Prime Video series, Gavin starred in the 2014 movie Noah and as Young Damon on The Vampire Diaries. The actor also appeared on The CW series Walker ahead of nabbing his role as Jeremiah. However, since the show has blown up, the star is navigating being more of a private person.

“I definitely have just learned to be more private, which is super-interesting because I’m always out in public,” he shared in the same Shondaland interview. “I had to really learn to navigate my own privacy and well-being. So, the quick fix for me is just deleting Instagram and all these apps to kind of check out, to be with my family and be with myself, to spend some time with the Lord — that’s really where I thrive.”

When it comes to his future roles, Gavin is “a sucker for telling any stories that leave the world a better place than how [he] found it.” He noted the movie Queen of the Ring, specifically, noting that it’s “a beautiful example of showing how hard women had to fight in order to create [their own space in] the wrestling world,” but staying tight-lipped about the forthcoming film.

“I can’t really speak too much on that, but there’s definitely a message in that, [and] I want to be more aware of the messages I’m putting out there,” Gavin shared.

When it comes to his upcoming roles, there are sure to be a lot more in his future! Scroll through our gallery to uncover Gavin’s upcoming movie and TV roles.

