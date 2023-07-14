Bringing new stars into the mix! Gavin Casalegno gushed to J-14 exclusively about being “grateful” to work with The Summer I Turned Pretty cast, including a few season 2 additions like Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher.

“It was so fun. Bringing back Cam Cameron (David Iacono) was probably one of my favorites, but also there’s characters like Skye (Elsie) and Aunt Julia (Kyra),” Gavin told J-14 on June 29, while celebrating National Bomb Pop Day. “I mean, they’re phenomenal actors and actresses. They’re seriously so fun to work with. Elsie was just the life of the party all the time.”

It was announced that Kyra and Elise would be joining the cast in August 2022. Since their characters weren’t part of the three-book series, written by Jenny Han, that inspired the show, these new additions had a lot of wiggle room when it came to their roles.

“We get to create this whole new person,” Elsie teased to E! News in October 2022. “Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiered its first three episodes via Prime Video on Friday, July 14. Gavin, for his part, reprised his role as Jeremiah Fisher, and even teased what fans can expect to see as the season continues.

“I think Jeremiah matures so much and he, kind of, puts his big boy pants on and has to deal with some tough stuff. How he deals with it is a learning process, but I think he ends up doing pretty well for himself,” the young star told J-14. “Sometimes it’s the hard stuff that makes you grow up the fastest — sometimes in healthy ways, sometimes not so healthy ways. I think Jeremiah just has to — he grows up a lot and he has to grow up a lot because he’s faced with a lot of tough stuff.”

Overall, Gavin has figured out how to combine his version of Jeremiah along with the one written in The Summer I Turned Pretty book series.

“In on the series, it allows for so much creative freedom,” he gushed. “So, for me and Jenny to collaborate on Jeremiah and all of that, and who he is as a person, and his backstory, I had a lot of fun doing that.”

