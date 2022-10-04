The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah are back for season 2 — but there’s some new characters making their way to Cousins Beach. Keep reading to uncover the newest TSITP actors making their debut in season 2.

The series, which is based off of the Jenny Han book series of the same name, follows the love triangle between two brothers, Conrad (played by Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with their childhood best friend, Belly (Lola Tung). For the Amazon Prime TV series adaptation, author Jenny also takes on the role of co-producer, writer and showrunner. The writer announced that season 2 of TSITP was confirmed months before the premiere of season 1 in June 2022!

“To receive a second season pick up ahead of the premiere of season 1 is beyond my wildest dreams.” Continuing on, she commented about how she greatly appreciated Amazon’s “amazing vote of confidence in our show” and her excitement to “bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

She explained that from the moment TSITP was given the green light, she knew production would “need more than one season to honor the story we are telling.” As her book series has 3 books and the first season covers the plot of the first — we have a feeling that means the series will also have 3 seasons.

Following the success of the first season, production of the second season started pretty quickly — just a month following the show’s premiere! The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s official Twitter account released this behind-the-scenes photo of Lola and Jenny filming on July 25, 2022. “And we’re rolling on season 2,” read the tweet.

In August 2022, Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher were announced as new cast members. While there aren’t any details on Kyra’s character as of yet, Elsie will be playing a character named Skye, but not much is known about her role as it’s an additional character not seen in the original book series.

“We get to create this whole new person,” Elsie told E! News in October 2022 of the season 2 addition. “Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before.”

