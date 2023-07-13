Talking teams? The Summer I Turned Pretty cast has spoken candidly about the Team Conrad v. Team Jeremiah debate, and which Fisher brother they want to steal Belly Conklin’s heart.

“I’m Team Conrad, bro. I might be biased, but I have to be,” Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, told J-14 in June 2022, ahead of the first season premiere. Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, explained that it’s a “tough situation” when picking sides, but ultimately, “I have to be Team Jeremiah,” he added.

As for Lola Tung, who plays Belly, she’s all about female empowerment when it comes to discussing the show.

“I will forever be Team Belly,” she told J-14 at the time. “I believe in her finding herself and going on this journey.”

Following its initial premiere, the Prime Video series became a fan-favorite, with season 2 premiering in July 2023. Now that the stars have a lot more admirers, people will share their Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah thoughts when meeting Christopher and Gavin in public.

“I appreciate people caring about the show. I appreciate people having opinions about the show,” Christopher explained on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in July 2023. “It gets a little tough when they forget that we aren’t those characters and that’s not the life we live. But, people are kind in person.”

Gavin added, “It’s really cool to see that people are supportive of our characters and the show.”

Since their whirlwind rise to fame, the boys have been asked more than once where they stand in terms of Team Conrad v. Team Jeremiah. While it seems obvious that they’d back their own characters, Gavin did tease to Us Weekly in June 2023 that the show might just switch up the endgame couples.

“I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility,” the actor shared, teasing Jeremiah’s future character arc.

“I try to keep it as real as possible in that regard. Obviously, I know where he ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize on that. Because I think [author and showrunner] Jenny [Han] writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it a certain direction,” Gavin explained, referring to the plot of the original book series. “So, even though I know where he is going, I try to play it day by day because that’s all we can do. [We can] just live in the moment and make the most of our time right.”

