While The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah are back for season 2 — there’s some additional characters making their way to Cousins Beach! Meet Elsie Fisher, who will be playing a new character named Skye. Keep reading for info on the young star, details on their character and more.

Who Is Elsie Fisher?

Elsie is most well-known for her role in Bo Burnham‘s film Eighth Grade, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical in 2018.

Elsie, who has no pronoun preference, also starred in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, My Best Friend’s Exorcism and voiced Agnes in the first two Despicable Me films. In 2022, Elsie joined the cast of the HBO dark comedy series Barry for its third season.

A California native, Elsie was born on April 3, 2003, making her an Aries.

Who Does Elsie Fisher Play In ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

TSITP is based off of the Jenny Han book series of the same name, and follows the love triangle between two brothers, Conrad (played by Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with their childhood best friend, Belly (Lola Tung).

Elsie will be playing a character named Skye, but not much is known about their role, as it’s an additional character not seen in the original book series. Along with Elsie, Kyra Sedgwick was also announced as a new TSITP cast member in August 2022.

“We get to create this whole new person,” Elsie told E! News in October 2022 of her season 2 addition. “Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before.”

Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly’s brother Steven, put fans’ minds at ease regarding the faithfulness to the original material.

“Without giving too much away, I think for fans of the books, there’s gonna be a lot of material that’s there to look forward to if they have read,” Sean told TV Insider. “And also at the same time, I think Jenny [Han] does a wonderful job of balancing for people that haven’t read the books and just started with the show.”

