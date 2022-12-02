Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying is full of twists — and some major character deaths!

The show in itself kicks off with the apparent murder of teen Simon Kelleher (Mark McKenna) by the Bayview Four — Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) and Nate (Cooper van Grootel). However, it’s later revealed that Simon and Jake (Barrett Carnahan) came up with an evil plan that ended in death.

At the end of the first season, the Bayview Four uncover the truth after they’re all blackmailed by Jake, and he dies during a confrontation. When season 2 began, fans found the Bayview High students ready for more drama during their school year.

“There’s the fact that they are no longer running from something that they’re accused of,” Chibuikem told E! News in October 2022. “They know they have a literal role in someone’s actual death.”

At the time, Annalisa added that the “tension” was high the second time around. Of course, more deaths occurred and a major cliffhanger left fans wondering about whether or not Bronwyn would be the next Bayview student to meet her untimely demise.

“I couldn’t begin to imagine what it would be like for all of them to have to face yet another tragic situation. I feel like they’ve gained some skills along the way to kind of cope and deal with these kind of situations. All of them are operating from a very survival instinct point, because they don’t have much control over the situations that happen,” Marianly told TVLine in October 2022. “It’s usually always, like, an outsider or an outside element that’s kind of threatening their lives, and they just take it one day at a time, and just try and survive, and do the best that they can with whatever’s thrown at them, which we’ve seen in season 1 and season 2 could be just extremely intense and chaotic circumstances.”

As for what she thinks about her character, Bronwyn, and her future? “Who knows, to be honest,” the actress teased. “But my instinct says she is a victim.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which One of Us Is Lying characters have died in the show.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.