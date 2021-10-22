Warning: Spoilers Ahead. Will Peacock fans return to Bayview High for a second season of One of Us Is Lying? The fan-favorite show is based on a book series by Karen M. McManus, and the second novel — One of Us Is Next — offers a possibility for the story of the Bayview Four to continue.

Starring Annalisa Cochrane (playing Addy), Chibuikem Uche (playing Cooper), Marianly Tejada (playing Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (playing Nate), Barrett Carnahan (playing Jake), Melissa Collazo (playing Maeve), Jessica McLeod (playing Janae) and Mark McKenna (playing Simon), the show — which has been compared to Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl — follows the story of five kids who get detention with only four of them to come out alive.

“I hope [fans] enjoy everything, to be honest,” Marianly told J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s season 1 premiere in October 2021. “I can say that my favorite thing is the chemistry between the actors. Whenever I get a chance to be behind the monitors and see their work, I’m always astounded.”

The actress’ hope came true, because fans are in love with the series. Since its premiere, social media has been abuzz with Twitter posts about the series, especially when it comes to viewers gushing over the relationship between Nate and Bronwyn — which has since been dubbed Natewyn.

While Nate may be known as “your, kind of, typical bad boy,” actor Cooper explained to J-14 that there’s more to him than meets the eye.

“There’s just a genuine good-hearted guy that’s had a troubled past — experienced a lot of trauma,” he added. “What’s beautiful is that, you know, the relationship between Bronwyn and Nate. Bronwyn really brings out the good qualities in him and it’s so beautiful. It’s a great, it’s a great story. Great dynamic to explore.”

Aside from the introduction to the Bayview Four in the show’s inaugural season, fans were able to get a more in-depth look at secondary characters, like Meave (who is the focus of the second book, One of Us Is Next). As Bronwyn’s younger sister, the teen attempted to keep her sibling “out of trouble and make sure that everyone knows that her sister did not kill Simon.”

“She’s very tech savvy, and that helps a lot with trying to figure out what happened,” actress Melissa gushed to J-14. “She’s a lot of fun.”

Will there be more from Maeve and the Bayview Four? Scroll through our gallery for what we know about a possible One of Us Is Lying season 2.

