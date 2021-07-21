It’s happening! One of Us Is Lying is finally coming to TV.

The highly anticipated series — based on the Young Adult bestseller of the same name by Karen M. McManus — is headed to the Peacock streaming service. Following the story of five high school students, Bronwyn, Nate, Addy, Cooper and Simon, who are all in detention together — but only four of them come out of the school alive. The newfound friends are forced to work with one another and uncover the mystery of what really went down in detention. Not to mention, each student is keeping secrets of their own.

It was first announced in September 2020 that One of Us Is Lying would be adapted as an eight-episode series for Peacock starring Marianly Tejada (playing Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (playing Nate), Annalisa Cochrane (playing Addy), Chibuikem Uche (playing Cooper), Barrett Carnahan (playing Jake), Jessica McLeod (playing Janae) and Melissa Collazo (playing Maeve). It was later announced that Mark McKenna (playing Simon) would also appear in the series.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, Peacock dropped the official teaser for the show in July 2021. Giving fans a first look at the fictional characters, the nearly one-minute-long clip introduced viewers to Bayview High and opened with a shot of Simon. “I hope you’re ready for a wild year because it’s only the first day of school and one of these four made it my last,” a voiceover can be heard saying. Then, the video jumps to various clips of Nate, Addy, Cooper and Bronwyn.

In a separate video, released at the same time, the four main cast members reacted to the teaser for the first time. They all sat around a table together and held hands while the video played on a screen in front of them. “Oh my God,” Chibuikem yelled. “That is so dope.” Once the video came to an end, the cast shared big hugs and, of course, all agreed that they wanted to watch it again. From the look of it, this cast is already super close, and there’s sure to be a lot more content from them in the future.

“Wow. grateful … Here comes BAYVIEW,” Marianly wrote on Instagram after the teaser’s release. In his own Instagram post, Cooper shared, “Life is crazy. Sooo damn excited to finally bring this show to you all.”

Scroll through our gallery to meet the entire One of Us Is Lying cast.

