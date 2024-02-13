Isabela Merced might be one of the busiest stars in Hollywood right now. From The Last of Us to Turtles All the Way Down and Madame Web, it’s safe to say she’s killing it right now. With Madame Web premiering in February 2024, fans are wondering about the Nickelodeon alum’s character in the Sony movie. Keep reading for who Isabela is playing in Madame Web.

Who Is Isabela Merced Playing In ‘Madame Web’?

Isabela’s character is named Anya Corazon, who is one of three future Spider-Women that Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson) must protect after a vision of her death. Anya’s Spider-Woman alter ego is named Araña, while Sydney Sweeney‘s is named Julia Cornwall and Celeste O’Connor is Mattie Franklin.

While Isabela’s character begins as a “sassy, angsty” teen in the movie, per The Hollywood Reporter, the actress told the outlet that she understands where Anya is coming from — as the world is “so much scarier” when you’re a teenager.

“Yes, you have the surface-level facts about her life that are quite saddening and you can imagine she feels isolated, but then you peel it back further to the immigrant mentality,” she told THR. “She is smart, but that’s because she has to be. She is independent, but that’s because she has to be. It doesn’t mean she wants to be. So I loved getting to know the softer side of her and taking it to something that’s more than just a sassy, angsty teen.”

Does Isabela Merced Play Hawkgirl In DCU’s ‘Superman: Legacy’?

Though Madame Web‘s set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and not the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s still very much a Marvel movie — something that troubled Isabela, as she was cast as Hawgirl in the DCU’s Superman: Legacy.

The 22-year-old admitted to ComicBook.com that she intentionally kept her casting in a Marvel film a secret when she was in talks to join Superman: Legacy.

“Oh absolutely [Madame Web helped with preparing for Hawkgirl],” Isabela told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Is it possible to do both?’ I know people have, but why would I be able to do it? So I just didn’t tell them about Madame Web… They asked, ‘Oh, do you have any previous stunt training?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, but I don’t remember where I did it. I was in a harness too, I don’t know where.'”

Madame Web will be released on Feb. 14, 2024, while Superman: Legacy is set to arrive in movie theaters on July 11, 2025.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.