Archie Renaux is nabbing roles left and right! The actor best known for playing Mal in Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone for two seasons straight, has become a bit of a rom-com star. Keep reading to learn more about Archie.

Who Is Archie Renaux?

Archie, 26, is an English actor who has worked on several well-known projects, such as Shadow and Bone, Hanna, Morbius, Catherine Called Birdy, Voyagers, The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Gold Digger.

He also starred as one of the main leads in The Other Zoey, a 2023 romantic comedy movie he starred alongside Josephine Langford and Drew Starkey!

“Whilst I was young, I knew I had to try [acting],” he told W Magazine in 2022. His acting career began with weekend acting classes, where the actor was first scouted by a modeling agency for a short-lived stint. “I wasn’t earning much at the time, so I was sold a dream. It wasn’t for me.”

“I am grateful to have constant challenges, and [grateful] that a lot of the stuff I’ve done has been pretty different, which is exactly what I want to do,” told the outlet of his upcoming roles. “I feel like I’m on the right track to where I want to be.”

Is Archie Renaux Single?

Archie is currently dating a non-celebrity named Annie O’Hara. In June 2020, he announced that the pair were expecting their first child, and their daughter was born in October 2020.

“It does make this very tough, I struggle a lot having to work away and not see her,” he told W Magazine of not being able to see his daughter as often as he’d like.

What Is ‘Upgraded’ About?

Archie is set to star in Upgraded, a Prime Video rom-com starring Camila Mendes. The movie follows Ana (Camila), an intern with dreams for a career in the art world, who works for a challenging boss named Claire (Marisa Tomei). After she’s upgraded to first class while traveling on a work trip, she meets Will (Archie), who confuses her for Claire.

Upgraded will be released on February 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

