Beabadoobee (pronounced bee-bah-doo-bee) is about to ~be~ the name on everybody’s lips! The English singer, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Laus, is Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour opening act throughout the months of March and April. Keep reading for everything we know about Beabadoobee.

Who Is Beabadoobee?

Beatrice, 22, is a Filipino-British singer-songwriter who has been releasing music since she was 17 years old, with her debut drop of “Coffee.” The track launched her into stardom and got the attention of Dirty Hit Records, the music label she is now signed to.

Her debut studio album was released in October 2020, titled Fake It Flowers. Her second studio album, Beatopia, was released in 2022.

Taylor isn’t the only famous singer Beabadoobee has opened for either, as she served as the supporting act for English band and labelmates The 1975, as well as American singer Clairo during her Immunity Tour.

She started dating photographer Jacob Erland in July 2022, who she dedicated “Glue Song” to which dropped in February 2023. Both Jacob and Beabadoobee directed the music video.

Are Beabadoobee and Taylor Swift Friends?

Beatrice is a self-described “massive Taylor Swift fan” and often talks about her love for Taylor as a singer-songwriter and a person. Following her announcement that she would be one of the Grammy-winning singer’s opening acts, she was so excited she thought it was a prank.

“I had no idea that any of this would happen and that I would ever be supporting her. It’s really a dream come true, and I’m still overwhelmed.”

For her part, Taylor dedicated one of her “secret songs” to the English singer while performing in Las Vegas on the Eras Tour.

“I actually saw an interview that Beabadoobee did, who is our amazing, brilliant opening act. She said, ‘I grew up listening to songs from [Taylor’s] first album,’ and she named a specific song,” Taylor recalled to the audience. “I figured for her first show with us, I’d play that specific song that she said she wanted to hear. This is a song I actually wrote for my 9th grade talent show. It’s called ‘Our Song.’”

“I didn’t know she was going to do that at all,” Beabadoobee told Bustle of the moment. “It made me want to cry and scream when I heard that in the best way possible. Coming from someone I really look up to, it’s like my inner child is healing. I was melting!”

Taylor’s other Eras Tour openers include Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, girl in red, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

