In the spotlight dominated by her younger sister Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus has carved her own niche, captivating audiences with her unique set of skills as a DJ, known for her Country-influenced EDM, colloquially dubbed “YeeDM.”

Who Is Brandi Cyrus?

Brandi was born on May 26, 1987 (a Gemini!), to Tish Cyrus and Baxter Neal Helson. She was adopted by step-dad Billy Ray Cyrus after he married Tish in 1993.

Beyond being recognized as Miley’s older sister, Brandi is a multifaceted talent in her own right. She’s a musician, actress, DJ, and fashion influencer, effortlessly navigating diverse creative realms. Brandi’s musical prowess shines through her band Frank + Derol, where her vocals harmonize seamlessly with bandmate Codi Caraco‘s. Additionally, she’s ventured into acting, with appearances in TV shows like Zoey 101 and, of course, Hannah Montana.

Brandi’s latest venture sees her teaming up with her mother, Tish, for a heartwarming podcast titled “Sorry We’re Stoned.” The podcast offers listeners a candid peek into their mother-daughter dynamic, covering topics ranging from family anecdotes to personal growth journeys.

“My mom and I are best friends. Getting to do something together that we can call work is always super-fun,” Brandi told Yahoo Life in October 2022.

She also is the co-host of not one, but two podcasts. She launched “On Your Favorite Thing” podcast in August 2017, with cohost Wells Adams where they share their most-loved and (sometimes) least-loved things.

Podcasts aside, the multi-talented star is probably best known for her DJ skills, as she’s been doing it for over six years and has even landed an official residency at Wynn Las Vegas in 2024.

“When I started I had no idea what I was doing,” she told the outlet. :I would take jobs and just throw myself into it and kind of learn as I went. It was scary! With my career, every time I’ve done something that I was afraid to do or felt I was unqualified for, I’ve always been so grateful and thankful that I did it.”

Who Is Brandi Cyrus Dating?

Brandi has been discreet about her personal life, but it appears she’s currently single.

Her last relationship was with musician Zach Hall, who she dated from 2013 to 2018.

