Brittany Tomlinson, also known as Brittany Broski, is one of the funniest TikTok stars out there, period. The TikTok star was thrown into the spotlight after a video of her trying kombucha for the first time went viral in August 2019. Since then, she’s grown as a creator, attended red carpet events — and even met her lifelong hero, Harry Styles.

The social media star opened up about her newfound fame in an interview with Vox in August 2020. “I don’t know. I feel like I still haven’t really grasped the concept of being viral literally a year later, because I don’t know,” she admitted.

“It’s one thing to have like your friends send it to you and be like, ‘Oh, my god, you were in the New York Times,’ but then to have a bunch of strangers be like, ‘Oh, she’s funny’?” Brittany continued. “The worst thing is searching your name on social media and seeing people talk about you. It’s like, ‘Oh, my god, people perceive me?’ I’d rather die than be perceived.”

Brittany also opened up about what it’s like still being known as the ‘kombucha girl,’ even after growing in her creative outlets. “Haley [Sharpe] and I talk about it sometimes because she’s the ‘Say So girl’ and I still get called ‘kombucha girl.’ We’re so much more than that, but you can’t really be mad at why you became popular. If that’s how people know you, then that’s how people know you,” she explained.

Since her viral meme, Brittany has held onto her TikTok audience of nearly 7 million, with her ridiculously hilarious skits, fake British accent and nonsensical humor. She’s branched out to other social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter, while also delving into the podcast world with ‘Violating Community Guidelines,’ a podcast she cohosts with Sarah Schauer, her roommate and frequent collaborator.

The TikToker is also very vocal about her fangirl roots. She’s a diehard fan of One Direction and Harry Styles, stating multiple times that she didn’t think she would be able to actually meet the “As It Was” singer in person, as it would overwhelm her. Well, that’s exactly what happened in May 2022! Brittany posted a video of her meeting the singer for the first time with an emotional caption. “Harry has been a part of my life since I was 15 years old; I’m 25 now. This man has seen me through my darkest and brightest moments and getting to hug him was the most surreal joyous experience of my life,” she wrote. We’re so happy for you, Brittany!

