Cari Elise Fletcher, a.k.a. Fletcher, is one of the hottest singers right now. Best known for her single “Becky’s So Hot,” the songstress has performed all around the world including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo Music Festival and most recently, Miley’s Rockin’ Eve with Miley Cyrus. Keep reading for everything you should know about Fletcher.

Who Is Fletcher?

“There weren’t a lot of examples of artists and people that were authentically talking about their difficulties and their mental health, and their experiences, and specifically mine was coming to terms with sexuality” she told ABC News in September 2022. “And so, for a really long time, I thought that I would never be able to be an artist … anything I make to this day is to be the artist that I needed when I was a little girl.”

The New Jersey native’s first breakthrough single, “Undrunk,” was released in January 2019 and became her first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and is the fastest-rising song at pop radio for a new artist since 2014.

The “Undrunk” singer first came on to the music scene after competing on season one of The X Factor. In the boot camp round, Simon Cowell paired Fletcher with Hayley Orrantia, Paige Elizabeth Ogle and Dani Knights to form the group Lakoda Rayne. However, the band disbanded after being eliminated from the competition. That didn’t stop Fletcher, though, as she independently released her debut EP, Finding Fletcher, in 2016.

She would later sign to Capitol Records in 2018, where she released her second EP, You Ruined New York City For Me, which included her hit single “Undrunk.”

Since her rise to stardom, Fletcher has become a large inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community, as she often writes music about her own experiences with love and relationships.

“I think that often in media, queer people are represented of having this really intense struggle,” she explained. “And it’s, like, no, people are just humans who just want to love, and that’s the point of all of us being here.” She added, “Something that I just really want to represent for people is self-expression and freedom. However, it is that you identify … know that there is a place for you.”

Who Has Fletcher Dated?

From 2017 to 2020, Fletcher dated YouTuber Shannon Beveridge, who even starred in her music video for “Wasted Youth.” Fletcher’s third EP The S(ex) Tapes, released in 2020, was inspired by the aftermath of their breakup. Shannon even filmed and directed all of the music videos for the EP, including “Sex (With My Ex).”

In July 2022, Fletcher released the single “Becky’s So Hot” about Shannon’s current girlfriend — which caused quite the drama on TikTok at the time.

