ABC is keeping viewers on their toes! The network just announced who their next Bachelorette is — and viewers are shocked! Jenn Tran may have been eliminated before the final four, but it seems she’s made a lasting impression nonetheless.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Bachelor Nation’s latest star.

Whos is Jenn Tran?

The 25-year-old is a physician’s assistant student from Miami, Florida! Her bio from the hit show reads: “Jenn is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant.”

Jenn is bilingual, speaking both English and Vietnamese. When she isn’t busy studying for her exams, Jenn can be found either reading, paddle-boarding or traveling.

During The Bachelor, the contestant got candid with Joey Graziadei about her childhood. When she was younger, she recalled how her parent’s relationship “got really bad.” Since they were fighting all the time, Jenn claimed that she had to take care of herself, making her feel “unwanted” and not “truly loved.”

When Did Jenn Tran Appear on ‘The Bachelor’?

Jenn appeared in season 28 of the hit ABC series. The reality star made it to the top 6 before being eliminated in episode 7. Many viewers were shocked and saddened to see her go as they hoped she would’ve had a longer run on the show.

One watcher of the series said, “Jenn must be the biggest heartbreak of the season so far,” while another added, “I was NOT expecting Jenn to be sent home.”

What Has Jenn Tran Said About Becoming the ‘The Bachelorette’?

Despite the “biggest heartbreak” being sent home too soon for some, Jenn is getting a second chance at love! Host Jesse Palmer and former Bachelorette Charity Lawson made the exciting announcement during the After the Final Rose special on March 25, 2024.

“I’m overwhelmed, it’s crazy,” Jenn said about the news. “It feels so surreal to be sitting here.”

In case you didn’t know, the student will be the first Asian lead in the The Bachelor franchise! “Growing up, I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV,” she explained. “Now, to be here today… being like, ‘I am going to be the main character in my story,’ I can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives I can impact.”

