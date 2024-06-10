Have you watched Hierarchy on Netflix yet? The K-drama is like a mixture between The Heirs and Euphoria, and one actor in particular has been gaining a lot of attention from viewers: introducing Lee Won-jung, who plays Woo-Jin!
Who Is Lee Won-jung?
Lee Won-jung, is a South Korean actor born on February 14, 2001 — making an Aquarius. He is known for his roles in dramas such as New Normal Zine, Live On, I:LOVE:DM, Bio Homme and My Perfect Stranger.
During a May 2024 episode of Knowing Brothers, Won-jung revealed that he was offered “7 or 8 times” to become a K-pop idol trainee at HYBE (BTS’ music company). However, he refused as he wanted to focus on his acting career.
Who Does Lee Won-jung Play in ‘Hierarchy’?
Won-jung plays Lee Woo-jin in the Netflix series, the heir of a political powerhouse.
