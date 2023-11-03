Have you binge-watched All the Light We Cannot See yet? The Netflix series based off of the bestselling book written by Anthony Doerr premiered in November 2023, and stars a wide-ranging cast, including German actor Louis Hofmann.

Keep reading to learn more about Louis.

Who Is Louis Hofmann?

Louis, 26, was born in Germany on June 3, 1997, making him a Gemini!

His first cinematic leading role was the 2011 German film adaptation of the classic Mark Twain novel The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, where he played the titular role of Tom Sawyer. From there, he starred in several German shows and movies including Stolberg, The Almost Perfect Man and 2015’s Sanctuary which earned him the 2015 Bavarian Film Prize as Best Newcomer Actor and a German Actors Award.

Internationally, Louis’ first big role was as Jonas Kahnwald in Netflix series Dark, which went on for three seasons until ending in 2020.

Outside of playing Werner Pfennig in Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See, he is also set to star in Apple TV’s Monstrous Beauty and Masters of the Air, a show produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg and starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

What Is ‘All the Light We Cannot See’?

All the Light We Cannot See is originally a book written by Anthony Doerr in 2014, which won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the 2015 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

The story follows Marie (played by Aria Mia Loberti), a young blind woman, as she grows up in Nazi-occupied France, and Werner (played by Louis), a boy who is recruited by the German military due to his skills in radio tech. The mini-series premiered on Netflix on November 2, 2023.

Shawn Levy, best known for his work in Netflix’s highly successful Stranger Things series, directed the mini-series adaptation.

“I’ve never made something with such a hefty burden of expectation. I dealt with that pressure by remembering every day that I was as rabid a fan of this book as anyone who will watch this series,” he told Vanity Fair. “So, if I commit myself to doing right by this beautiful novel, I have a good chance of satisfying other people for whom the book means as much as it means to me.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.