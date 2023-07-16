Louis Tomlinson‘s romantic life has mostly made up of one longtime girlfriend, Eleanor Calder. The pair first started dating in around 2011, and have been on and off ever since. Keep reading for dating updates on the former One Direction singer’s love life, as well as why he split from his ex-girlfriend.

Is Louis Tomlinson Single After Eleanor Calder Breakup?

As of now, Louis’ relationship status is unclear.

However, he was spotted holding hands with Danish model Sofie Nyvang in February 2023, as they were photographed during a stroll in Los Angeles. They have not been spotted together since.

When Did Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder Break Up?

The Sun was first to report the news of Louis and Eleanor’s breakup in January 2023.

Per The Sun, Louis and Eleanor’s 2023 breakup was caused after “pressure” was put on their relationship because the singer was on tour.

However, the insider added, “Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up. They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards. But now they are not together.”

The former flames had been together for so long, originally sparking romance rumors way back in 2011. When their relationship first began is unclear, but Eleanor has been with Louis since the early days of his One Direction fame — she’s seen it all! They had a brief split in 2015 but eventually rekindled their romance in 2017.

There was a time when the two used to share more details about their private life together, but for the most part, the couple kept their relationship details under wraps.

“There’s a couple of songs that me and my girlfriend really like that’ll never be used for anything, so they’re kind of just for us. That’s really nice. A lot of the album’s about her, really,” Louis told BBC News in July 2017 about his debut record. “I wanted to make the album feel chronological because that’s how I wrote it. You can hear my journey as an individual over these three years — leaving the band, then going out on to the really crazy party scene, and then I’ve kind of ended up full circle back with Eleanor, who I love dearly.”

