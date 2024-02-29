One Day‘s Ambika Mod has seemingly come out of nowhere! The actress got her start as a comedian before nabbing the main lead in the hit Netflix series. Keep reading to learn more about her.

Who Is Ambika Mod?

Ambika, 29, the actress is best known for her work as a stand-up comedian, along with her role in BBC‘s This Is Going to Hurt as Shruti Acharya. The British star has been in several short films, such as The Sacrifice (aka Leila Margot) and Pet Name. She’s also nabbed a few TV roles here and there including I Hate Suzie, Trying and The Mash Report.

Her role as Emma in One Day, though, has been her biggest acting job to date. Based on David Nicholls’ 2009 bestselling novel, One Day chronicles the decades-long slow-burn romance between Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew. The book has had one previous adaptation in 2011, which starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess as the two romantic leads.

“I think that’s what’s heartbreaking about the book — it’s this juxtaposition of these two wide-eyed students and the dreams they have for their future, and then how things actually turn out,” Ambika told Netflix Tudum of the show, which premiered its 14 episodes on Netflix on February 8, 2024.

Ambika has since revealed that she felt so much pressure to get her character right, that she originally turned down the role.

“I just didn’t see myself in that role, to be honest,” she told the outlet. “It took well into the shoot for me to convince myself that it was the right call for me to be there doing that.”

In Netflix’s adaptation, Ambika stars alongside The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall, who plays Dexter.

Who Is Ambika Mod Dating?

Ambika is currently in a relationship with Andy Sellers, who she stars alongside in the upcoming Disney+ series titled Playdate.

“I never really thought of myself as a romantic fan. I’m very cynical about that kind of stuff — about romance, love and relationships. So this all feels a bit bizarre,” she told The Cut in February 2024 of her own romantic tendencies.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.