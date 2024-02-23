Hollywood’s latest heart throb has arrived! Leo Woodwall, best known for his roles in One Day and The White Lotus, has already captured the hearts of many for his intricate performances. Keep reading to learn all about the up-and-coming actor.

How Old Is Leo Woodall?

Leo was born on September 14, 1996, in Hammersmith, West London. The 27-year-old Virgo has explained that he grew up in a “fairly posh middle-class” family, per The Guardian in February 2024.

What Shows and Movies Has Leo Woodall Acted in?

The British star made his on-screen debut in 2019 during the short film Man Down. He appeared in a few more projects before catching his big break in season 2 of The White Lotus.

In the hit HBO Max series, Leo played Jack, a complex love interest for one of the main protagonists in the show. For his role, he won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Funny enough, his role in the HBO series almost prevented him from his next acting gig!

Leo explained to Today in February 2024, that his character Jack had a neck tattoo with the phrase “Cowabunga.” He loved it so much that he kept the temporary tattoo. Luckily, he ended up ditching it for his One Day audition — which could’ve altered his chances on getting the part.

Landing the role as Dexter was another big project under his belt, as the romance series was one that Leo had his eyes on.

He explained to the outlet, “I just wanted to do it from the get-go. I didn’t really know the story, and then when I started auditioning, I started reading the book and got very into it. And I think it’s just a lovely story.”

Who Is Leo Woodall Dating?

It seems Leo has found love on set! The actor was first romantically linked to his White Lotus costar Meghann Fahy in September 2022. Fans speculated that the pair were together after Leo posted multiple cuddly photos with Meghann.

Two months later, the Miss Sloane star would reciprocate and share photos of the two hanging out in Italy. She also teased their possible romance with the caption, “Sizzley Sicily.”

Meghann played coy on the dating rumors while she appeared on Watch What Happens Live in January 2023. When asked about their relationship, Meghann stated, “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell.”

The actress would stick to her word up until February 20, 2024. The Our Time actress seemingly hard launched her relationship with Leo on Instagram.

Since the start of his career, Leo hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone else.

