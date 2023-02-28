Rudy Mancuso is a man of many talents: an actor as well as a musician as well as a comedian! The actor first got his start on Vine but has gone on to do big things since the app shut down in 2016! Keep reading for everything we know about Rudy, including his acting experience, girlfriend Camila Mendes and past relationships.

Who Is Rudy Mancuso?

The actor first got his start on Vine, a video social media app that shut down in 2016, and was the fourth most followed creator before the app’s demise. He has since moved on to the acting world, starring in Rim of the World, A Celebration of the Music from Coco and upcoming DC movie The Flash.

On top of his work as an actor and comedian, Rudy has also worked as a composer and director on a few short films such as Tempo, Synesthesia and I Love America. He composed the music in his upcoming film Música, which will star now-girlfriend Camila Mendes.

Is Rudy Mancuso Dating Camila Mendes?

Camila first hinted at her romance with Rudy via Instagram in November 2022. “Life update,” the Do Revenge star wrote alongside a slideshow that included a photo of Rudy playing with her dog Truffle. Since then, the pair have posted adorable photos one another on Instagram kissing, hugging and being overall cuties.

The Riverdale actress confirmed that she had been in a relationship for “a few months,” while appearing on Dear Media’s “Going Mental” podcast, which was posted in January 2023.

“I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like, and I’m really trying to temper myself here,” she said. “I don’t wanna like speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before.”

She described the romance as “new-new as of like June.”

Inside Rudy Mancuso’s Relationship History

Prior to Camila, Rudy was in a longtime relationship with Good Trouble actress Maia Mitchell for six years. The pair broke up in early 2022, with a source telling Us Weekly that the split “happened a few months ago,” in April 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.