Selena Gomez was just spotted with Zayn Malik‘s manager, Taryn Zimmerman, just one day before reports of the two stars’ romance were sparked via TikTok on March 23, 2023. Keep reading for everything we know about Taryn, her longterm friendship with Selena and more.

Who Is Taryn Zimmerman?

Selena and Taryn were spotted leaving Nobu, a restaurant in New York City, on March 21, 2023. While reports differ whether Taryn is Zayn’s manager or personal assistant, she has been friends with the former One Direction member for years.

Taryn doesn’t often post on her personal Instagram anymore, but when she did it was often of celebrities including Selena herself! Back in 2014, Taryn posted a photo of the “Lose You To Love Me” singer, along with several photos that include Selena’s longterm best friend, Raquelle Stevens.

On top of that, Taryn posted an Instagram photo of herself, Selena, Raquelle and Francia Raisia from a Fourth of July party in 2013. Looks like Taryn and Selena have been friends for awhile!

After photos of Selena and Taryn’s NYC outing in March 2023 surfaced, fans have speculated that Selena and Zayn could be working on a music collaboration. “I think a collab is coming, y’all forget Taryn is now Zayn’s manager,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another user theorized that the two former friends were just hanging out, having nothing to do with Zayn. They wrote, “Because Taryn and Selena are friends way before Taryn even met Zayn so it makes sense for them both to hang out?? ‘Cause they’re friends???”

Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Dating?

The Rare Beauty founder and the former One Direction member first sparked dating rumors after a viral TikTok reported that the pair were on what appeared to be a romantic outing in New York City shared on March 23, 2023.

“Selena and Zayn are dating,” an insider told J-14 at the time. “They bring out the best in each other and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

On top of that, s source told Page Six that the former Disney Channel darling and the former boy bander “hooked up” way back in the day, while Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift was dating Zayn’s former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

“Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her,” an insider told Us Weekly of the rumored couple. “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”

Selena and Zayn have not confirmed romance reports, but have yet to deny them either.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.