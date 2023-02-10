Tyler Lawrence Gray is a rising star! The actor plays Harlan Briggs in Paramount+ series Wolf Pack. Keep reading for everything we know about Tyler — including his age, acting experience and his start on TikTok.

Who Is Tyler Lawrence Gray?

The young actor, 20, got his start on TikTok, posting videos of himself lip synching popular sounds and collaborating with other TikTokers.

Wolf Pack is one of Tyler’s first projects that he’s ever acted in, other than a short film from 2021 called KidJoin.

“Acting was not always a career choice though; in high school I was an athlete with an unsure vision of what I wanted to do with my future,” he told BELLO in their January 2023 issue. “One day I went out to Los Angeles to visit my uncle and he made me do an acting class at his studio which lead me to performing a scene with someone. I remember physically shaking from how nervous I was to do it, and as soon as I finished it, I knew I had discovered a big part of myself that was missing creatively.”

Who Does Tyler Lawrence Gray Play In ‘Wolf Pack’?

From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack includes an entirely new pack of werewolves. The show, which premiered January 26, 2023, follows “a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” according to a press release from Paramount+.

“We’ve never really worked on big projects before, so trying to work on something like this, with no resume, is really tough,” he told Collider about himself and Chloe Rose Robertson, who plays Luna in Wolf Pack. But when we both finally got the opportunity, we realized, “Whoa, this could be a big step, not only in our careers, but just to develop our craft, as actors, and to be able to just express every type of emotion.

“It doesn’t fall under one category. It’s not strictly a comedy, or a super heavy drama. It’s just a relatable life story, shone through a supernatural world. That’s what’s so beautiful about it. As actors, that’s what you really wanna find in projects. You wanna find things that you can relate to. You wanna find things that you can help other people relate to.”

