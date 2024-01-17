New Percy Jackson character just dropped! Episode 6 of the Disney+ live-action series premiered on January 16, 2024, and with it came a brand new character that was not included in the books — a satyr named Augustus. Since the episode premiered, fans couldn’t pinpoint who the actor that played him is — even confusing him for Star Wars actor Mark Hamill!

Who Plays Augustus In ‘Percy Jackson’?

The actor behind Augustus is Ted Dykstra, who is best known for his voice acting in children’s show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Augustus is an older satyr who knew Grover before setting out on a quest to find the Greek god of the wild, Pan, and is brand new to the Percy Jackson universe.

While the live-action series has remained incredibly faithful to the book series it’s based on written by Rick Riordan, who is closely involved in the show, there have been small changes here and there — especially as it pertains to Grover’s character. It appears the show will delve more into Percy’s best friend’s backstory, family and his journey to find Pan.

In episode 6, Grover (played by Aryan Simhadri) finds a satyr named Augustus in the Lotus Hotel and Casino. The older satyr tells Grover that he has found the lost god of the wild, Pan, and despite the hotel being designed to bewitch its visitors into staying forever, the younger satyr follows him.

After running into a dazed Percy (Walker Scobell) and equally confused Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), the two demigods snap out of their daze and tackle Augustus to the ground. They then find Grover, who was in the middle of what appeared to be a virtual reality game, looking for Pan.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick spoke about how involved he was in the writing room for the Disney+ show.

“I was involved in every writers room, I read every draft of every script, we gave notes on everything,” he revealed. “So we were very intimately involved with every single episode. My big revelation was that this is very much a team sport. Writing for television is very different than me sitting alone in my office and just making up a novel, where the only person who would read it is probably Becky [Riordan], so she could give me feedback. With a TV show, you’re all pitching in. It’s not the vision of any one person. It’s a collaborative vision. That was a really, really eye-opening experience for me. I enjoyed learning about that, and I think I learned a lot from it.”

