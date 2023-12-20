The perfect Percy Jackson adaptation has finally arrived on Disney+! The show introduces multiple fan-favorite characters from the original books — from Greek gods to centaurs and demigods. So, who plays Luke Castellan, head of the Hermes cabin in Camp Half-Blood?

Who Does Charlie Bushnell Play In ‘Percy Jackson’?

Charlie plays one of the most important characters in Percy Jackson. Luke Castellan is a Camp Half-blood demigod whose father is Hermes, a.k.a. the god of messengers, travelers and thieves. He’s the head counselor of the Hermes cabin and one of Percy’s first friends that he meets when arriving to Camp Half-Blood.

ICYMI, the Disney+ show is based on the book series of the same name by Rick Riordan, who was closely involved in the adaptation alongside his wife, Becky. The show premiered its first two episodes on December 19, 2023.

Who Is Charlie Bushnell?

Charlie, 19, is a Los Angeles native who has worked on a handful of short films prior to being cast in Percy Jackson, and also starred in the 2020 Disney+ show Diary of a Future President, where he played the character of Bobby Cañero-Reed.

He gave a rundown about himself during an interview with Medium.Com in November 2021.

“I was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 16, 2004,” the actor began. “I have an awesome family … 2 older siblings and the best parents! I’m a big mix…which I love — Costa Rican and Japanese on my mom’s side, Irish on my dad’s side. I played a lot of soccer growing up, and today, some of my best friends were the same ones I had when I was 7.”

During an interview with Popternative in 2021, Charlie explained the “exact moment” when he decided he wanted to be an actor.

“You know what, I can tell you the exact moment that I knew I wanted to try acting,” he began. “It was March 2017. I sat down and binge-watched season 1 of Stranger Things and it just hit me like a lightning bolt… ‘I want to do THAT!’ I completely fell in love with the world of Stranger Things.”

He’s not only an actor, though, as Charlie revealed in an interview with REVAMP Magazine, that he also dabbles in guitar.

“Well, to be completely honest, I’m no guitar master,” he told the outlet. “I’m still learning, but one song that I really enjoy playing is ‘Iron Man’ by Black Sabbath. There’s just something so powerful about that song. It makes me want to go run a marathon or something. It’s also just really fun to play.”

