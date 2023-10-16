Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming — with tons of guest appearances. Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) are set to star, but some major names will join them in the forthcoming Disney+ series.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt,” the show’s official logline reads. “With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

The show is based on the book series of the same name by Rick Riordan, who was closely involved in the adaptation alongside his wife, Becky.

“Right from the beginning, this has been as much about a partnership, a collaboration, a relationship to make sure that everyone who comes to work on the show knows this is a family business,” showrunner John Steinberg shared during New York Comic Con in October 2023. “This is a story that was hatched from a very personal place. As big as it is and as complicated and as many moving pieces … that’s always where its heart is going to be.”

When discussing the adaptation, John said that there were “two responsibilities” with the creation team.

“I think one of them is to try to make sure that if you love these books and if they occupy a very special place in your childhood, in your heart, in your adulthood, you’re going to get what you came from,” he explained. “And you’re going to get to see the things you spent so much time only imagining. At the same time, if that’s all you get […] we didn’t quite do our jobs. So the challenge is how do I surprise you in a way that feels so organic to the rest of the story that it could’ve been there the whole time? I think that is a thing you cannot undertake without Rick or Becky.”

The show is set to premiere via Disney+ in December 2023.

