If you’re looking for a comedy movie you can watch with your family, Camp Hideout is perfect! The movie stars newcomer Ethan Drew.

“I star as Noah, a troubled teen who after stealing an important item from two big city goons, hides in a church summer camp and finds he must protect his new found friends at all costs when the goons track him down,” the actor shared via Instagram in a May 2023 post. “You don’t want to miss this talented cast.”

Fun fact: The flick — which premiered in September 2023 — also stars High School Musical actor, Corbin Bleu.

But, Camp Hideout isn’t the only movie Ethan has in the works. Keep reading for details on the actor and more.

Who Is Ethan Drew?

The up-and-coming actor — born on November 18, 2002 — has starred in tons of projects and is even a stage star.

Not to mention Ethan also loves to keep his fans updated on his in-the-works projects. In May 2021, he took Instagram followers along as he went on a commercial audition. From the moment he woke up, to walking into the audition room, fans got the full Hollywood experience alongside Ethan.

Aside from his acting, the Arizona native also “led the Emmy award-winning ‘Anti-Opioid’ ad campaign for the Arizona Department of Health Services, which depicted the dangerous world of opioid addiction in the youth and reached tens of thousands of students around Arizona high schools” throughout 2019, according to his website.

What Has Ethan Drew Starred In?

Other than the 2023 movie Camp Hideout, Ethan has appeared in tons of other roles.

Nickelodeon viewers might recognize him as Bro Toad Todd from a few episodes of Danger Force, while others have definitely seen him in Krampus: Origins and Scare Us.

“This was such an incredible film to work on,” Ethan shared via Instagram in November 2018, when gushing over his Krampus: Origins role. “I met so many talented people and filmed some really cool scenes. Go and watch this movie right now!”

For more on Ethan Drew pick up the latest issue of J-14, on newsstands and online now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.