The Danger Force cast is like a family, just ask Dana Heath! The actress, 16, gushes to J-14 exclusively about working alongside Jace Norman and revealing whether she’ll be in the upcoming Henry Danger movie.

“He puts his personality out there pretty much,” Dana tells J-14 about Jace while promoting the Nickelodeon’s When Worlds Collide crossover event, which premiered on Thursday, April 21. “I think everyone knows that he’s super funny and super nice and super talented.”

However, one thing fans don’t know is how epic his impressions are! Dana says that Jace does this “great Bane impression,” referring to the Batman villain. “He’ll just walk up to us randomly throughout the day and he’ll be like, ‘Hey, do you wanna hear my Bane impression? … It’s, like, the best thing,” she recalls through laughter.

Dana plays the role of Mika in Danger Force — the spinoff series of Jace’s Henry Danger which aired on Nickelodeon from 2014 until 2020. Occasionally, the actor, 22, will reprise his Henry Danger role for a guest-starring role in the new series. It was also announced in January 2022 that Jace would return for a Henry Danger movie.

“I don’t know if I can tell you anything, but just expect a lot of action and fun. And Jace Norman. I mean, what else could you need?” Dana tells J-14 about the highly anticipated flick, noting that “maybe” fans will get to see her in the movie. “These lips are sealed!”

She did say that there will be “more” from all their characters in the movie.

“When we shoot [the show], we are stuck to the 22-minute mark,” Dana explains. “So, to have a whole hour of just fun action-packed stuff and then you get to flesh out the plot, the action and just the overall ‘Henry-ness’ It’s gonna be a blast.”

While Jace is reprising his role for the Henry Danger movie, Dana got a chance to play Mika in Nickelodeon’s When Worlds Collide crossover event, which she says was “super exciting.” The young star can’t stop gushing over the dancing in the special episode, calling it “fantastic.”

“We had a lot of good times,” she says of working alongside all the current Nickelodeon stars. “We filmed TikTok’s together. We took pictures. We ate lunch together. We played games while eating lunch. It was a really fun time.”

