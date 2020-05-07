The Danger Force cast is gearing up for their upcoming “Danger Force” episode, which is set to air on Saturday, May 9, at 8 P.M. EST/PST on Nickelodeon. In honor of the new episode, J-14 caught up with Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Dana Heath and Luca Luhan to chat all about the show. The actors spilled a bunch of hilarious behind-the-scenes secrets, including how they reacted after they landed the roles, what they do in between takes, and their funniest moment from on set so far… which involves Terrence farting while stretching. Believe us, you’re not going to want to miss this one! Make sure to watch the video above.

