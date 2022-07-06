Chase Stokes is mourning the death of Outer Banks crew member Alexander “AJ” Jennings following a tragic hit-and-run accident that took place on Tuesday, July 5. Keep reading for everything we know about AJ’s heartbreaking death.

Who Was Outer Banks Actor Alexander “AJ” Jennings?

In a Facebook post, the official page for Kimmie Stewart Casting shared that AJ was the John B stand-in on the Outer Banks set.

“Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning. AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set,” the post read, in part. “I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ.”

How Did Alexander “AJ” Jennings Die?

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to J-14 that the pedestrian, later identified as AJ, was walking around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the area. The pedestrian was then struck by another vehicle, which also fled the scene. At the time, no charges have been filed and the Charleston police are still looking for the vehicle involved. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he died.

A separate statement obtained by J-14, read, “the Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal is releasing the name of Alexander Jennings, a 22-year-old white male from Grand Island, New York. Mr. Jennings died on July 5, 2022, at 3:12 AM at the Medical University of South Carolina following an automobile versus pedestrian collision, which occurred on July 5, 2022, at approximately 2:34 am at the corner of Folly Road and Sol Legare Road. Mr. Jennings was the pedestrian. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating police agency.”

What Did Chase Stokes Say?

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does,” the actor wrote in an Instagram Stories post shared on Wednesday, July 6. “My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless.”

The Netflix star added, “I wish I had more to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touch all of our lives and made us all better people for that. Thank you AJ. Fly high angel.”

J-14 reached out to Netflix for comment.

