Daniella Monet says she “probably won’t” be watching Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV anytime soon.

The scathing doc series premiered in March 2024, and detailed the abuse of multiple Nickelodeon cast and crew members during the 1990s and 2000s.

“I never watched it. I probably won’t,” Daniella, who played Trina Vega in Nickelodeon series Victorious, said in a preview of this week’s “Heal Squad X Maria Menounos” podcast per People.

The Nickelodeon alum, now 35, explained that she feels “lucky” that she “came out unscathed,” but also revealed that she doesn’t know “anyone who’s been deeply affected outside of the things that were mentioned in that documentary that I didn’t know about, which was really hard to process.”

Noting that she was already 19 years old by the time she was cast on Victorious, older than many other stars who have spoken out about their experiences.

“I was an adult and I’d also grown up in the industry whereas like most of my cast, except for Victoria [Justice] of course, like they were kind of green,” she said.

She further explained that while her maturity enabled her to handle certain situations in a manner that provided a sense of security, she also experienced instances where certain “tones” felt unsettling.

Of child actors who have come forward with allegations of abuse, she said, “I just can’t even begin to imagine what those situations must feel like,” adding, “God forbid if anyone made me uncomfortable. Like, who knows what I would have done or thought?”

“I just I feel so lucky that like, my experience was really special in so many ways,” she continued. “And I look back at it with such a fun light and now like approaching it again, I have a totally new perspective.”

Following her time playing Trina Vega for four seasons on the children’s network, Daniella has kept super busy in both her personal and professional life. She and husband Andrew Gardner, who tied the knot in 2022, share two children: son Gio James Gardner and daughter Ivry Monet Gardner,

Outside of her personal life, Daniella has multiple business ventures which connect to her veganism lifestyle, such as a vegan food brand called Outstanding Foods, a plant-based restaurant called Sugar Taco and Kinder Beauty, which is an “ethically made, all vegan, cruelty-free and palm oil free subscription beauty box.”

