NMIXX have only just debuted in 2022, and already has had one member leave the group. Consisting of Lily, Sullyoon, Haewon, Jiwoo, Kyujin and BAE, fans were distraught after member Jinni left the group in December 2022.

Keep reading to see why, what she’s said and more about Jinni.

Why Did Jinni Leave NMIXX?

NMIXX debuted with their song “O.O” in February 22, 2022. The now-six member girl group is JYP Entertainment’s first girl group since ITZY’s debut back in 2018 — and are known for their experimental music — which they call “MIXX POP.”

On December 9, 2022, it was announced that Jinni would be departing from NMIXX less than one year from their debut.

In a statement from JYP, per Soompi, the company explained that Jinni was leaving “due to personal circumstances.” It also confirmed that “her exclusive contract has been terminated” and that NMIXX would carry out all future activities as a sixtet. Before her exit, Jinni was known as the “center” of the band, which meant she was focal in NMIXX’s choreography, visuals and performance.

“We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path,” the statement read. “And we also ask that NSWER [NMIXX’s fans] give their warm support to the six members who will continue to grow and race towards their dreams.”

What Is Jinni Up to Now?

Now known as the moniker “Jini,” the former NMIXX member signed with a new music agency formerly known as United Artist Production in April 2023. The company’s name is now called ATOC.

“Jini recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP and we have decided to work together through the MOU collaboration,” the agency said in a statement at the time. “We will provide generous support to UAP’s artist Jini’s global activities so she can showcase her multitude of talents and potential, and we are delighted to be able to demonstrate our synergy together.”

Jini made her solo debut under ATOC in October 2023, with an album titled An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove. Her lead single off the EP was titled “C’mon,” and featured American rapper, Aminé.

The K-pop star said of the album, “The concept and genre of the songs actually started off with the album title, [which] became a guide for us to choose the songs and visuals to express the ‘Iron’ side and the ‘Velvet’ side,” she explained to NME.

As for her impressive first collab with Aminé, Jinni said that the whole thing “just kind of naturally happened.”

“When I finished the recording, I made a pitch to him [for a feature]. He just genuinely fell in love with ‘C’mon’ and wanted to be a part of it,” she told the outlet. “I recently met him a couple of days ago and spent some time with him. He actually listened to the whole album, gave me some good [feedback] on the album and it was just a very chill, fun process of having him be part of the album.”

