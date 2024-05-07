We were missing one pop star princess at the 2024 Met Gala — miss Olivia Rodrigo, herself. While she was MIA at fashion’s biggest night, we may let it slide as her reasoning is a pretty sound one.

Keep reading to see why Olivia skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Why Wasn’t Olivia Rodrigo at the Met Gala?

Olivia is currently on the European leg of her GUTS World Tour, which kickstarted in February 2024. The “Obsessed” singer has an upcoming show in Glasgow on May 7, so it makes sense she wasn’t able to fly back to the states for the May 6 event.

Most recently, Olivia was set to perform at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on May 3 and May 4, but due to safety concerns, the venue announced that her shows would have to be canceled.

“Due to to an ongoing venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts world tour on May 3 and 4 are being postponed,” the arena explained on X. “Ticket-holders can either hold on to their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase.”

Fans aren’t the only ones disappointed by the news! Olivia took to her Instagram Story to share her feelings about postponing.

“I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues. We’re doing our best to reschedule the show. You can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders. I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon 💜”

ICYMI, the pop star first kickstarted her career on Disney Channel, starring in the show Bizaardvark alongside when she was only 12 years old, eventually nabbing the role of Nini in Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical. While starring on the children’s show, everyone remembers when she dropped her debut single “driver’s license” in 2021, launching her global pop stardom which has now spawned two incredibly successful albums: SOUR and GUTS.

The actress opened up about her transition from Disney star to major musician during an interview with NYLON in May 2021.

“I’m very aware of that classic ‘Disney pop girl’ archetype. My music is definitely separate from my acting in a way I always dreamed would happen,” she explained, admitting that she didn’t say f–k in “drivers license” to set her apart from her Disney roots. “It’s cool that people might think that, but I’m just making music that I love and that I feel passionate about. It’s who I am. I have a dirty mouth. It was what felt natural and good to me, and people resonated with that. If I am ushering in a new generation of pop stars that aren’t afraid to speak their mind, that’s so cool. I’m just doing my thing, though.”

