Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are couple goals! The country singer and Outer Banks actor first started dating in early 2023, and are so supportive of one another’s respective careers. That being said, Kelsea just teased whether or not she’d ever appear in her boyfriend’s Netflix show in the near future. Keep reading to see what she said!

Is Kelsea Ballerini Going to Appear in ‘Outer Banks’?

Kelsea teased whether or not she’d join her boyfriend on his hit Netflix show Outer Banks while attending the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023. “You know what, his space is his space and mine is mine,” she told E! News on the red carpet, “and being able to show up and support each other just as partners is so beautiful.”

However, after being asked if the couple would ever collaborate on a song together, Kelsea teased, “Never say never, I guess.”

When Did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Start Dating?

Kelsea and Chase first went public with their relationship in January 2023, after the Netflix actor uploaded an Instagram carousel post that featured one snapshot of him and Kelsea attending a football game together.

The country songstress spoke about their relationship’s “soft launch” during a podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy” in February 2023.

“We had been hanging out and people got a photo of us at the game, at the championship. And so that was kind of just going,” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘I mean, it’s gonna keep going. So should I just like poke the bear?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And the poking the bear was like a photo of me just like, leaning on him.”

Since then, the two have confirmed their relationship publicly multiple times and made their red carpet debut in April at the 2023 CMT Awards.

“The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” Kelsea revealed of her and Chase’s public relationship during a July 2023 StyleCaster interview. “He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”

On top of that, Kelsea revealed a screenshot of the first exchange she shared with her future boyfriend via Instagram in honor of his 31st birthday in September 2023.

The songstress slid into his DMs, writing, “Hiii chase stokes,” and the Netflix star responded a little over two hours later: “Hey there how u doin.” She then responded, “i’m kels, nice to meet you,” along with a smiley emoji — and the rest was history.

