Remember Netflix series Cheer? The show followed the elite Navarro College cheer team as they geared up for the National Cheerleaders Association’s National Championship, and originally premiered in January 2020, with its second season dropping two years later. Since season 2 premiered, fans are dying to know if there’s more planned for Navarro. Keep reading for details on Cheer season 3.

Will There Be a ‘Cheer’ Season 3?

It’s unclear if a third Cheer season is on the way — however, the fact that it’s been two years since the second season premiere isn’t very promising.

ICYMI, the show follows Navarro coach Monica Aldama as she prepares her cheer team for Daytona, and included breakout stars Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback, La’Darius Marshall, Mackenzie ‘Sherbs’ Sherburn and Austin Bayles.

“I’ve done this for 25 years and even though I thought it was a temporary job [at first], I just can’t see myself giving it up,” Monica said while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. “I’m so passionate about these kids and I love doing it.”

Monica also went on to appear on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, where she was paired with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Did Head Coach Monica Aldama Retire From Navarro?

Monica announced her retirement from coaching in a lengthy Instagram post in December 2023.

“If you had asked me 30 years ago where my life was headed, I never would have thought I would be coaching cheerleading, certainly not for 3 decades,” she wrote on Instagram. “As a young, naive 22-year-old, I had big plans for my future. I just knew I would make it to Wall Street one day and build my business empire. It’s funny how life works though. God knew what He had in store for me and what my purpose was going to be.”

She continued, “What a run! It’s been incredible what these amazing athletes have accomplished. From day one, my whole world has revolved around the Navarro College program and every cheerleader that has come through those doors. Every athlete has made me who I am and has made me a better person, a better coach, a better friend, and a better human.”

