Is the fan-favorite Netflix series Lockwood & Co. returning for a second season? The British series premiered on the streaming service in January 2023, and fans are looking for more from characters Lucy Carlyle, Anthony Lockwood and George Karim.

Based on Jonathan Stroud‘s book series of the same name, the show follows a psychic teenager named Lucy (Ruby Stokes) who teams up with Anthony (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) to hunt ghosts.

“In Lockwood, these books were told from the perspective of a woman—not only this hero at the front of a story, but also a hero who is four-dimensional, and going through that universal experience of being a teenager,” the actress told W Magazine in February 2023, comparing her experience on Lockwood & Co. to that of her upcoming role in The Burning Girls adaptation. “Both were so enthralling and exciting in that way.”

Will fans get to see Ruby reprise her role of Lucy in another season of Lockwood & Co.? Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Will There Be a ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Season 2?

While Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not the show will return, fans are hopeful, especially since the first season ended with a major cliffhanger.

Since season 1 only covers the first two books in the Lockwood & Co. series, showrunner Joe Cornish is keeping his fingers crossed for a second season confirmation.

“So there’s definitely a couple more seasons in the books. One of the things I don’t like about episodic telly is when it doesn’t know how it’s going to end,” the director told Empire in January 2023. “You get that thing Lost had where it’s all promise and no delivery. But the story in the books is very well-plotted. Jonathan Stroud solidifies the world and thinks of clever ways to explore it the more the books go on. It really goes somewhere, and it does have an end. So yeah, we’d love to do more.”

That being said, Joe did tell Collider in February 2023 that he had no business getting “caught up” with the fans’ questions about a renewal.

“We just have to be super proud of what we’ve done. We really appreciate the fact, particularly, that fans of the book are recognizing the world that was in their imagination up on the screen,” he continued. “I just want to be proud and happy for the actors, for all the incredible technicians, everybody who worked on the show that made it good, and that so many people dig it.”

Who Will Return to ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Season 2?

While the show hasn’t been confirmed just yet, it’s unclear which stars will reprise their roles. However, fans are hopeful that Lucy, Cameron and Ali will all be back as Lucy, Anthony and George, respectively.

