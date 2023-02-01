… Is Shrek making a comeback?! Following Eddie Murphy‘s comments that he is “open” to partake in another Shrek movie, fans of the franchise are ready for the green ogre and his iconic Donkey BFF to return! Keep reading for everything we know about Shrek 5.

Is There Going to Be a ‘Shrek 5’?

While DreamWorks Animation has yet to release any official announcements regarding a Shrek 5, Eddie is all in to reprise his role as Donkey!

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Eddie told ETalk in an interview from January 2023.

Is There Going to Be a ‘Shrek’ Spinoff With Donkey?

Following the massive success of the latest Shrek spinoff, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Eddie has some thoughts on doing a spinoff with his own character.

“You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots,'” he said. “I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

He continued, “I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another ‘Shrek’ in two seconds.”

When ETalk told Eddie that he would need to “pull some strings” to get a Donkey movie off the ground, the comedian responded, “That’s DreamWorks Animation. They have to want to do it. DreamWorks, if you all want to do it, just call me. I’m ready, I’m sitting and ready to do Donkey.” You heard the man, DreamWorks!

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has grossed over $100 million at the domestic box office, proving that there’s still a lot of interest surrounding the Shrek universe! The franchise starred Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots. The Shrek universe has released four feature films between 2001 and 2010, with the original movie turning DreamWorks Animation into a powerhouse studio.

Mike, who voiced Shrek, has previously said that he’d also love to continue playing the angry ogre, so consider him in on the Shrek 5 train. “The concept of going from a self-loathing ogre to a self-accepting ogre was meaningful to me,” he told Variety in December 2022. “I love playing Shrek. If I had to do one Shrek a year I’d be thrilled.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.